EU Can Swiftly Sanction People 'Involved in Development' of Nerve Agents in Russia - Maas

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2020) The European Union can swiftly introduce targeted sanctions against people deemed to have a role in developing chemical warfare agents in Russia as a joint reaction to the alleged poisoning of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Wednesday, adding that the issue will be discussed by the bloc in the next few days.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons said that a substance similar to military-grade nerve agent Novichok, but not included on the lists of banned chemicals, had been found in Navalny's system. Russia has denied claims that nerve agents are being developed in the country.

"In recent weeks, we have discussed with other European counties what the EU's unified response [to the Navalny's case] could be.

The result of these discussions is that it would be possible to very quickly impose sanctions on individuals known to be involved in the development of chemical warfare agents. This discussion is set to be held in the coming days in the EU," Maas told German lawmakers.

On August 20, Navalny fell ill on a domestic flight in Russia. He was initially treated in the Siberian city of Omsk, but was later transferred to the Berlin-based Charite hospital. Berlin has said that German doctors had found evidence of a poisonous nerve agent from the Novichok group in Navalny's system. Russia disputed these allegations, noting that its medics had found no toxic substances in Navalny while he was treated in Omsk.

The opposition activist was discharged from the Charite hospital on September 23 and is expected to make a full recovery.