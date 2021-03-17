UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Can Vaccinate 70% Of Adult Population Against COVID-19 By Summer End - Von Der Leyen

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Wed 17th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

EU Can Vaccinate 70% of Adult Population Against COVID-19 by Summer End - von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The European Union will be able to have 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured on Wednesday.

"We know that we can achieve our target to have 70 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated by the end of the summer, and we know that deliveries will increase in the second quarter," von der Leyen said at a briefing.

The European Commission president provided an update on the planned coronavirus vaccine deliveries.

According to von der Leyen, the EU expects 200 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 35 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 70 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine (down from the previously planned 180 million) in the second quarter of the year.

Apart from that, Johnson and Johnson will start its vaccine roll-out in April, with the bloc expected to receive 55 million doses in 2021 Q2.

Related Topics

European Union April From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Import of raw material from India should be allowe ..

2 minutes ago

Winners of first edition of Ministry of Defence Go ..

11 minutes ago

161,742 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered dur ..

11 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat is happy over Riz Ahmed's nomination ..

17 minutes ago

Update on Covid-19 tests of men’s national team

22 minutes ago

Biden Receives Overnight Briefing on Shootings in ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.