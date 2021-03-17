EU Can Vaccinate 70% of Adult Population Against COVID-19 by Summer End - von der Leyen

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) The European Union will be able to have 70 percent of the adult population vaccinated against the coronavirus by the end of the summer, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen assured on Wednesday.

"We know that we can achieve our target to have 70 percent of the adult population fully vaccinated by the end of the summer, and we know that deliveries will increase in the second quarter," von der Leyen said at a briefing.

The European Commission president provided an update on the planned coronavirus vaccine deliveries.

According to von der Leyen, the EU expects 200 million doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, 35 million doses of the Moderna vaccine and 70 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine (down from the previously planned 180 million) in the second quarter of the year.

Apart from that, Johnson and Johnson will start its vaccine roll-out in April, with the bloc expected to receive 55 million doses in 2021 Q2.