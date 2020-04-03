UrduPoint.com
EU Cancels Taxes On Medical Equipment For 4 Months Due To COVID-19 - Von Der Leyen

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 03rd April 2020 | 06:29 PM

The European Union cancels certain taxes and duties on import of medical equipment to ease procurement for medical institutions during the coronavirus epidemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd April, 2020) The European Union cancels certain taxes and duties on import of medical equipment to ease procurement for medical institutions during the coronavirus epidemic, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Friday.

"Hospitals, doctors & nurses need quality medical equipment and it must remain affordable. To make sure of this, we will no longer levy taxes & duties on imports of such products into the EU during the #coronacrisis," von der Leyen said on Twitter.

It is a temporary measure, which is applied for four months, but it will be extended, if necessary, she added.

