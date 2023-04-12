Close
EU Cannot Confirm Veracity Of Footage Of Ukrainian Soldier's Violent Death - Spokesperson

Faizan Hashmi Published April 12, 2023 | 07:29 PM

EU Cannot Confirm Veracity of Footage of Ukrainian Soldier's Violent Death - Spokesperson

The European Union has no confirmation of the authenticity of a video allegedly capturing the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russian military that has been circulating on social networks, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th April, 2023) The European Union has no confirmation of the authenticity of a video allegedly capturing the beheading of a Ukrainian prisoner of war by the Russian military that has been circulating on social networks, EU spokesperson for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Nabila Massrali said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, commenting on the video, which started circulating on Tuesday, that "this is terrible footage" that requires authenticity verification.

"We do not have more information on the veracity of the video," Massrali told a briefing, emphasizing that the "killing of prisoners of war is a very serious breach of the Geneva Convention.

"

The spokesperson called on Russia to comply with its international obligations and international humanitarian law.

"The EU reiterates its firm commitment to holding to account all perpetrators and accomplices of war crimes," Massrali added.

In March, the UN Human Rights Office's mission in Ukraine released a report that documented dozens of summary killings of Ukrainian and Russian prisoners of war, torture and other human rights violations allegedly committed by both sides in the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine.

