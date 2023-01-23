Recognizing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite units of the Iranian armed forces, as a terrorist organization in the European Union is impossible without a relevant court decision in one of the member countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd January, 2023) Recognizing Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), the elite units of the Iranian armed forces, as a terrorist organization in the European Union is impossible without a relevant court decision in one of the member countries, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday.

"We are going to discuss about new personal sanctions according with the legal framework of human rights; but as a terrorist organization for the Revolutionary Guards, it has to be first a condemnation of a court in one member state," Borrell told reporters before the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

The European Parliament last week adopted a resolution calling for additional sanctions against Iran over human rights violations committed during the mass protests in the country, including death sentences against demonstrators, and alleged weapons supplies to Russia. Lawmakers also urged the EU to put the IRGC on the terrorist list for being involved in these alleged activities.

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian warned Borrell in a phone call that new sanctions against Tehran would have negative consequences.