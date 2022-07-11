EU 'Cannot Keep Compensating' Crisis Impacts to Households - Dutch Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) European countries should focus on the needs of most impoverished citizens rather than blanket compensations amid the current economic crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Monday.

"I was asked about the future possibilities of compensation packages and I think a number of ministers, including myself, at the national level have declared that this is not desirable, because we cannot keep compensating.

However, we need to keep our eye on the ball, we need to be mindful of those who can hardly make ends meet even before the current crisis," Kaag said before the monthly Eurogroup meeting.

The global economic crisis unfolding against the backdrop of COVID-19 only aggravated in recent months as hostilities in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, most acutely for food and energy. EU sanctions against Russia were followed by a hike in prices and inflation across Europe.