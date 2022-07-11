UrduPoint.com

EU 'Cannot Keep Compensating' Crisis Impacts To Households - Dutch Finance Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published July 11, 2022 | 07:40 PM

EU 'Cannot Keep Compensating' Crisis Impacts to Households - Dutch Finance Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2022) European countries should focus on the needs of most impoverished citizens rather than blanket compensations amid the current economic crisis, Dutch Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag said on Monday.

"I was asked about the future possibilities of compensation packages and I think a number of ministers, including myself, at the national level have declared that this is not desirable, because we cannot keep compensating.

However, we need to keep our eye on the ball, we need to be mindful of those who can hardly make ends meet even before the current crisis," Kaag said before the monthly Eurogroup meeting.

The global economic crisis unfolding against the backdrop of COVID-19 only aggravated in recent months as hostilities in Ukraine disrupted supply chains, most acutely for food and energy. EU sanctions against Russia were followed by a hike in prices and inflation across Europe.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Europe

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 July 2022

10 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th July 2022

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 July 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 10th July 2022

1 day ago
 New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candi ..

New UK Chancellor of Exchequer Announces His Candidacy for Prime Minister

2 days ago
 Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murde ..

Chief Minister Hamza Shehbaz takes notice of murder of three in Sadiqabad

2 days ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.