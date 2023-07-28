EU Carbon Adjustment Mechanism to Affect African Exports Worth $12Bln - Russian Minister

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The carbon adjustment mechanism introduced by the European Union as part of the energy transition policy will affect the export of highly processed goods from Africa worth $12 billion, which will only cement the technological and economic backwardness of developing countries, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"A striking example is the carbon border adjustment mechanism. We estimate that it will affect more than $12 billion of African exports to the European Union. At the same time, products with higher added value will be affected," Reshetnikov said at the Russia-Africa summit.

He also noted that the green transition actively pursued by Western countries hinders them from meeting their own energy needs, and, on the other hand, leads to a higher energy costs and, as a result, to the rise in prices for a wide range of products. This restrictions damage national economies, the minister said.

"As a result, they are forced to move to large-scale subsidies for renewable energy.

This, in turn, leads to underfunding of investments in the production of traditional energy resources," Reshetnikov said.

The minister also said that Western countries do not impose fees on raw materials to keep processing them, while all high added value goods naturally fall under this mechanism.

"By and large, it is a powerful protectionist barrier, and as a result, it leads to the cementing technological and, I would say, the economic lag of developing countries from developed ones," he said.

Carbon border adjustment mechanism is a EU climate policy instrument, which implies additional fees for imported goods, depending on the volume of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere during their production.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.