Open Menu

EU Carbon Adjustment Mechanism To Affect African Exports Worth $12Bln - Russian Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

EU Carbon Adjustment Mechanism to Affect African Exports Worth $12Bln - Russian Minister

The carbon adjustment mechanism introduced by the European Union as part of the energy transition policy will affect the export of highly processed goods from Africa worth $12 billion, which will only cement the technological and economic backwardness of developing countries, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The carbon adjustment mechanism introduced by the European Union as part of the energy transition policy will affect the export of highly processed goods from Africa worth $12 billion, which will only cement the technological and economic backwardness of developing countries, Russian Economic Development Minister Maxim Reshetnikov said on Friday.

"A striking example is the carbon border adjustment mechanism. We estimate that it will affect more than $12 billion of African exports to the European Union. At the same time, products with higher added value will be affected," Reshetnikov said at the Russia-Africa summit.

He also noted that the green transition actively pursued by Western countries hinders them from meeting their own energy needs, and, on the other hand, leads to a higher energy costs and, as a result, to the rise in prices for a wide range of products. This restrictions damage national economies, the minister said.

"As a result, they are forced to move to large-scale subsidies for renewable energy.

This, in turn, leads to underfunding of investments in the production of traditional energy resources," Reshetnikov said.

The minister also said that Western countries do not impose fees on raw materials to keep processing them, while all high added value goods naturally fall under this mechanism.

"By and large, it is a powerful protectionist barrier, and as a result, it leads to the cementing technological and, I would say, the economic lag of developing countries from developed ones," he said.

Carbon border adjustment mechanism is a EU climate policy instrument, which implies additional fees for imported goods, depending on the volume of greenhouse gases emitted into the atmosphere during their production.

The Second Russia-Africa Summit and Economic and Humanitarian Forum is taking place in the Russian city of St. Petersburg from Thursday to Friday. Sputnik is an official media partner of the event.

Related Topics

Africa Exports Russia European Union St. Petersburg Same Border Media Event All From Billion

Recent Stories

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in ..

Security beefed up to maintain peace on Ashura in AJK

2 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All ..

Russia, African Countries Condemn Terrorism in All Its Forms - Summit Declaratio ..

2 minutes ago
 Shaza Fatima inquires about Rizwana's health

Shaza Fatima inquires about Rizwana's health

2 minutes ago
 DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

DIG visits Imambargahs, reviews arrangements

2 minutes ago
 PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of ..

PM condoles with UAE President over sad demise of his brother: Minister for Info ..

52 seconds ago
 Russia's Support to Speed Up Creation of Free Trad ..

Russia's Support to Speed Up Creation of Free Trade Area in Africa - African Uni ..

2 minutes ago
RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Reque ..

RFK Jr. Says Biden Administration Denied His Requests for Secret Service Protect ..

8 minutes ago
 All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

All set to observe Youm-e-Ashura in AJK

8 minutes ago
 Flag March held in Larkana

Flag March held in Larkana

8 minutes ago
 Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resol ..

Russia, African Countries Discussing Ways to Resolve Grain Crisis - African Unio ..

8 minutes ago
 Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Afri ..

Russia to Create Crisis Management Centers in Africa - Joint Action Plan

12 minutes ago
 Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With ..

Russia Seeking to Build Strategic Partnership With African Countries - Putin

12 minutes ago

More Stories From World