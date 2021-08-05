UrduPoint.com

EU Carbon Tariff May Cost Russian Exporters $10Bln Over 10 Years - Research

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 05th August 2021 | 01:41 PM

EU Carbon Tariff May Cost Russian Exporters $10Bln Over 10 Years - Research

Russian exporters could end up paying an estimated 760 billion rubles ($10 billion) over 10 years under European Union carbon border tariff, with most of the expenses coming in form of increased prices on the taxed goods, Petromarket, a Russian consulting service for oil and gas market, found

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2021) Russian exporters could end up paying an estimated 760 billion rubles ($10 billion) over 10 years under European Union carbon border tariff, with most of the expenses coming in form of increased prices on the taxed goods, Petromarket, a Russian consulting service for oil and gas market, found.

"Russian aggregated payments for the EU import carbon tax in the aluminum, gas chemistry, cement, iron and steel industries will total a little more than 760 billion rubles ($10 billion) over 10 years from 2026 to 2035, according to our estimates," the research, dubbed "Cross-border carbon regulation in EU: how to turn it in Russia's favor?" and released on Tuesday, found.

However, Russian exporters will not bear considerable revenue losses. The prices of Russian export products, subject to the EU regulations, will increase to compensate for the tax payments.

The price rise will earn exporters 650 billion rubles ($8.9 billion), which is enough to cover 86% of carbon tariff-induced extra expenses, according to Petromarket experts.

The key threat for Russia is a possible loss of the European market in the long run rather than short-term implications of the carbon tariff, the research said.

A cross-border carbon tariff, or carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM), serves as a tool to meet EU's climate-neutral objective by 2050 in line with the 2015 Paris Agreement. The draft law on the implementation of CBAM was published on July 14 and provides for imposing import tax on foreign businesses whose production leads to greenhouse gas emissions. The industries that will face potential costs include cement, iron and steel, aluminium, fertilisers and electricity. The first taxes will be levied from 2026.

Related Topics

Electricity Import Russia European Union Oil Paris Price July Border Gas 2015 Market From Agreement Billion

Recent Stories

Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Fl ..

Kashmir Premier League: Organizers will use LED Flex technology, HD cameras for ..

1 minute ago
 Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

Mills heading to Brooklyn - Spurs coach Popovich

2 minutes ago
 Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

Hong Kong stocks end lower on 5th Aug, 2021

2 minutes ago
 Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons ..

Adidas lifts outlook on Olympics, football seasons

2 minutes ago
 Lukashenko Orders Closure of State Border - Report ..

Lukashenko Orders Closure of State Border - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Courts be approached for vacating stay orders: Mem ..

Courts be approached for vacating stay orders: Member Legal FBR

16 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.