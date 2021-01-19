UrduPoint.com
EU Carmaker Association Records Biggest Yearly Drop In Car Demand In 2020

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2021) New car sales within the European Union dropped by 23.7 percent to 9.9 million in 2020 due to the coronavirus-related crisis compared to the previous year, marking the biggest yearly decline in car demand so far, the European automobile Manufacturers Association (ACEA) said on Tuesday.

"Looking at full-year 2020 results, the EU passenger car market contracted by 23.7% to 9.9 million units as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic ... 2020 saw the biggest yearly drop in car demand since records began, with new-car registrations falling by 3 million units compared to 2019," the organization said in a statement.

According to ACEA, all 27 EU car markets recorded double-digit declines in 2020, with the sharpest drop being registered in four major marketsSpain (-32.3 percent), Italy (-27.9 percent), France (-25.5 percent) and Germany (-19.1 percent).

The ACEA's statement coincided with the association's forecast for passenger car market issued on June 23. The report envisioned about 25 percent decline in car sales across the EU amid the economic and health crisis triggered by the coronavirus pandemic.

