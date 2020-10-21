UrduPoint.com
EU, Central Asian Diplomats Discuss COVID-19, Facilitation Of Afghan Peace Talks

Deputy foreign ministers of four Central Asian nations and Afghanistan held a video conference with European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid on Tuesday to discuss cooperation for post-pandemic recovery and the ways to support the Afghan peace process

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th October, 2020) Deputy foreign ministers of four Central Asian nations and Afghanistan held a video conference with European External Action Service Secretary General Helga Maria Schmid on Tuesday to discuss cooperation for post-pandemic recovery and the ways to support the Afghan peace process.

"Good exchange today with Deputy FMs of #CentralAsia + #Afghanistan. I stressed EU's ctnd commitment to supporting #COVID recovery + importance of close coop on regional/global challenges & peace in Afghanistan," Schmid said on Twitter, specifying that the Central Asian delegation included the deputy foreign ministers of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

According to the EU diplomat, Brussels has mobilized 128 million Euros ($151 million) for COVID-19 assistance to Central Asia and launched a new regional project worth 3 billion euros together with the World Health Organization.

"A peaceful and prosperous #Afghanistan is a cornerstone for the development of the entire region and beyond," Schmid continued, adding that the EU is determined to support the Doha peace talks by "expanding existing projects on cross-border cooperation."

The diplomat further confirmed that preparations were underway for the 16th EU-Central Asia ministerial meeting in November and the inaugural EU-Central Asia Economic Cooperation Forum in early December.

