EU, Central Asian Envoys Discuss Afghanistan's Economic Recovery

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 27, 2023 | 07:12 PM

The fourth meeting of special representatives for Afghanistan in the EU - Central Asia format in Turkmenistan has discussed ways in which they could further facilitate Afghan economic stabilization, they said in a joint statement posted by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on Saturday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2023) The fourth meeting of special representatives for Afghanistan in the EU - Central Asia format in Turkmenistan has discussed ways in which they could further facilitate Afghan economic stabilization, they said in a joint statement posted by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry on Saturday.

The meeting on Friday gathered special representatives for Afghanistan from the EU, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, as well as UN Secretary General's Special Representative for Afghanistan, Head of the UN Assistance Mission in Afghanistan, Turkmenistan's Ambassador to Afghanistan, and World Bank directors for Afghanistan and Kazakhstan.

"It (the meeting) provided an opportunity for an in-depth exchange on developments and economic situation in Afghanistan, and allowed to discuss continued cooperation in assisting the people of Afghanistan and intensification of cooperation in areas of common interest," the joint statement read.

The parties expressed interest in implementing joint projects related to the reconstruction of Afghanistan and integrating the country into the global connectivity system.

"(The participants) Discussed prospects and challenges for economic stabilization and recovery of Afghanistan, noting the importance of favourable conditions for economic activity, the financial and banking sector and the restoration of social-economic infrastructure in Afghanistan being created, which would allow for further assistance by the international community," the statement read.

The participants agreed that the EU-Central Asia format should be continued and reinforced by other countries and international structures in order to achieve political, economic and humanitarian stabilization in Afghanistan.

