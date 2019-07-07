UrduPoint.com
EU-Central Asian Ministerial Meeting Starts In Bishkek On Sunday

Sun 07th July, 2019 | 10:10 AM

BISHKEK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th July, 2019) The 15th ministerial meeting of the European Union and Central Asian countries will be held in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek on Sunday.

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini and Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica will participate in the meeting and are expected to present an updated EU strategy on cooperation with the Central Asian countries.

According to Mimica, the updated strategy envisages boosting EU long-term investment in economies of the Central Asian countries.

The document that was approved by the European Commission in May also focuses on strengthening the Central Asian countries' security and "capacity to overcome internal and external shocks."

