EU Changes Controversial Title For Incoming Migration Commissioner

Wed 13th November 2019 | 05:18 PM

EU changes controversial title for incoming migration commissioner

The chief of the incoming European Commission has changed the controversial title of her migration commissioner from "Protecting our European Way of Life" following criticism it had far-right connotations, an EU official said Wednesday

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The chief of the incoming European Commission has changed the controversial title of her migration commissioner from "Protecting our European Way of Life" following criticism it had far-right connotations, an EU official said Wednesday.

Ursula von der Leyen agreed to modify the title to "Promoting the European Way of Life" for the commissioner, Greece's Margaritis Schinas, her spokesman told AFP. Her commission plans to take charge from next month.

More Stories From World

