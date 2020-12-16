EU Channels Additional $6Mln Humanitarian Support to Central America - Commission

The European Union will grant additional 5 million euros ($6 million) to provide humanitarian support to hurricane victims in Central America by the end of the year, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th December, 2020) The European Union will grant additional 5 million Euros ($6 million) to provide humanitarian support to hurricane victims in Central America by the end of the year, European Commissioner for Crisis Management Janez Lenarcic said.

"Before the year is over, we are channeling an additional 5 million euros to provide lifesaving activities in a region already affected by a situation of severe food insecurity," Lenarcic said in a press release of the European Commission.

According to the document, on Tuesday, Honduras received humanitarian assistance for the victims of hurricanes Eta and Iota through the EU civil protection mechanism.

The release said that Queen Letizia of Spain arrived in Honduras with 17.

7 tonnes of cargo, which includes COVID-19 tests, kitchen sets, tents and other goods of prime necessity delivered by Spain.

"I am grateful to Queen Letizia and Spain to bring relief and attention to the situation in Central America as well as to Austria and France for their assistance to the region," Lenarcic said.

In November 2020, Central America suffered two most damaging hurricanes Eta and Iota in the last decade, affecting over 7.3 million people in the region.

With the latest grant, the total amount of the EU humanitarian assistance to Central America reaches 17.85 million euros ($21.7 million) in 2020.