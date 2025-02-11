EU Chief Announces 200-bn-euro AI Investment Push
Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2025 | 04:20 PM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen Tuesday announced a push to channel 200 billion Euros in public and private investments into Europe's nascent artificial intelligence industry.
"We aim to mobilise a total of 200 billion euros for AI investments in Europe," the European Commission president told a Paris AI summit, saying the EU would contribute 50 billion euros with the rest pledged by "providers, investors and industry."
Europe faces an uphill challenge as the United States and China charge ahead in the AI field, but von der Leyen insisted "the AI race is far from over".
"We want to accelerate innovation," she told the gathering of leaders and tech executives, declaring that "global leadership is still up for grabs".
The EU investment push would include 20 billion euros to finance four AI gigafactories, "to allow open, collaborative development of the most complex AI models," a commission statement said.
The initial EU funding will be drawn from existing programmes with a digital component.
Von der Leyen said the European funds would "top up" pledges announced Monday by a group of more than 60 European companies such as Airbus, Volkswagen and Mistral AI.
The firms said they aimed to stimulate the emergence of new companies, with 150 billion euros "earmarked" by international investors for AI-related opportunities in Europe over five years as part of the "EU AI Champions Initiative".
Von der Leyen also announced that the EU would be putting its public supercomputers "at the service of our best startups and scientists."
"We want AI to be a force for good," she said. "AI needs competition, but AI also needs collaboration."
The EU chief took the stage in Paris immediately after US Vice President JD Vance who took aim at the bloc in warning that "excessive regulation" could kill the emerging AI sector.
"AI needs the confidence of people and has to be safe," von der Leyen said, in defending the bloc's landmark AI Act regulating the technology -- which includes curbs on uses deemed too dangerous.
"Safety is in the interest of business," said the EU chief, while also acknowledging that "we have to make it easier, we have to cut red tape".
Recent Stories
ADDED, GWU join forces to empower women in economic sector
SEWA completes water networks in Al Qutainah areas 1, 2, 4
19th Sharjah Nabati Poetry Festival concludes in Kalba
MoIAT expands 'Make it in the Emirates Awards', opens nominations
UAE President issues Federal Decree granting Omar Habtoor Al Darei rank of Minis ..
Mauritania celebrates 10th Nouakchott Arabic Poetry Festival
Humanity is at pivotal moment 25 years into millennium: Al Gergawi
UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Meets Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz ..
Actress Nazish Jahangir reveals she missed ill-fated Karachi flight in 2020
WGS, TIME honour AI pioneers at Dubai’s Museum of the Future
Ministry of Law finalizes summary for appointment of seven new apex judges
Jawaher Al Qasimi Collection enriches Sharjah's cultural identity
More Stories From World
-
EU chief announces 200-bn-euro AI investment push6 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Bosnia & Herzegovina pledge stronger ties at World Government Summit in Dubai6 minutes ago
-
EU leaders vow 'firm' response to US tariffs2 hours ago
-
New Zealand rethinks opposition to deep-sea mining3 hours ago
-
Qassim Falcons Festival Draws crowds with thrilling falconry displays3 hours ago
-
Jeddah Border Guards rescue stranded citizen at sea3 hours ago
-
King Salman Reserve hosts global Catwalk 2025 in Al-Jouf & Hail3 hours ago
-
Somali PM leaves Jeddah3 hours ago
-
5.2 magnitude earthquake hits northern Morocco3 hours ago
-
Thailand jails Myanmar man for throwing a puppy into sea3 hours ago
-
New Zealand rethinks opposition to deep-sea mining3 hours ago
-
Gucci owner Kering says sales, profit plunged in 20244 hours ago