EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier Says Fourth Round Of Talks Critical To Assess Progress

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 02nd June 2020 | 11:38 PM

The fourth round of talks between officials from London and Brussels to establish the future relationship between the UK and the European Union in the post-Brexit era, which are taking place this week, will be crucial to assess the progress of the long-running negotiations, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd June, 2020) The fourth round of talks between officials from London and Brussels to establish the future relationship between the UK and the European Union in the post-Brexit era, which are taking place this week, will be crucial to assess the progress of the long-running negotiations, the EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier said on Tuesday.

"Round 4 of EU/UK negotiations begins today w/ @DavidGHFrost & team. A crucial week ahead of us to make tangible progress across all areas, in line w/ the Political Declaration. A high-level meeting later this month will take stock of progress," Barnier wrote on Twitter.

Both sides have bemoaned the lack of progress made so far during the three previous rounds of talks.

Barnier and his UK counterpart David Frost have stated that both sides are far apart on issues concerning the EU's desire to establish a level playing field on goods and services that prevents countries from undercutting one another.

The fourth round of negotiations will continue until Friday when Barnier will brief the press on the results of the week's talks.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, marking the completion of a political process that began in June 2016 when the UK voted to leave the bloc. A transition period is currently in effect until December 31, giving London and Brussels the required time to conclude a range of agreements, the most important of which is a wide-ranging free trade deal.

More Stories From World

