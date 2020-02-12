UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier To Visit Berlin On Wednesday

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Wed 12th February 2020 | 10:10 AM

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Barnier to Visit Berlin on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th February, 2020) European Commission's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will visit Berlin on Thursday to hold a meeting with the German leadership.

According to Barnier's schedule, the EU negotiator will participate in the meeting of the German government committee engaged in issues related to the UK's withdrawal from the European Union and chaired by German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The United Kingdom officially left the European Union on January 31, completing a three-and-a-half-year process that began with the 2016 Brexit referendum. Until the year's end, the UK will be subject to EU rules and regulations as part of a transition period that gives both sides 11 months to strike agreements on a wide range of areas of cooperation, including trade.

