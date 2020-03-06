EU Chief Brexit Negotiator, Council Head to Discuss Future Ties Between UK, Bloc on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th March, 2020) The EU's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, will meet with EU Council President Charles Michel in Brussels on Friday to discuss future relations between the bloc and the United Kingdom.

The meeting will take place after the first round of trade talks ended in Brussels on Thursday and left the major differences between the sides unsettled.

The United Kingdom left the European Union on January 31, after more than three years of negotiations. A transition period is currently in force that gives London and Brussels time to conclude a number of agreements, the most important of which is a free trade deal. The transition period is to end on December 31.