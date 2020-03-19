UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 19th March 2020 | 04:13 PM

EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling well

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling well.

"I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19.

I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team. For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together," Barnier tweeted.

Related Topics

European Union Brexit All Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Shahniera Akram asks building owners to show rent ..

4 minutes ago

TECNO rumored to sign Mehwish Hayat as Brand Ambas ..

8 minutes ago

Universities to support govt initiatives for preve ..

9 minutes ago

Public gathering strictly banned: SSP Sukkur

7 minutes ago

Daily review meeting about coronavirus being held: ..

7 minutes ago

Premier League to discuss plans to complete season ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.