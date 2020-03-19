EU Chief Brexit Negotiator Michel Barnier Tests Positive for Coronavirus

The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling well

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2020) The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, said Thursday he had tested positive for the coronavirus but was feeling well.

"I would like to inform you that I have tested positive for #COVID19.

I am doing well and in good spirits. I am following all the necessary instructions, as is my team. For all those affected already, and for all those currently in isolation, we will get through this together," Barnier tweeted.