EU Chief Calls Costa Rica Crucial Ally in Fighting Climate Change

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th July, 2023) European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen called Costa Rica a crucial ally in fighting climate change as she hosted President Rodrigo Chaves in Brussels on Tuesday.

"Costa Rica is a strong like-minded partner and a crucial ally in fighting climate change and preserving biodiversity," von der Leyen said on social media.

She told the president of the rainforested Central American country that the European Union would support his tax reform efforts and help fund clean infrastructure through its Global Gateway investment initiative.

The chief EU commissioner welcomed Latin American and Caribbean leaders to Brussels this week in a bid to bolster political connections and trade with the region rich in untapped natural resources.