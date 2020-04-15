EU chief calls May 4 donor conference on virus vaccine

(@FahadShabbir)

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2020 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday called a donors conference for May 4 to fund the creation and global deployment of a vaccine against the novel coronavirus.

A vaccine "is our collective best shot at beating the virus. To support this global initiative, funding is needed," Brussels' top official told a videolink news conference.