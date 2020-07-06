EU chief caught in storm over Croatian campaign spot

The EU Commission on Monday said it was a mistake that its chief Ursula von der Leyen appeared in an election video for Croatia's ruling party ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The EU Commission on Monday said it was a mistake that its chief Ursula von der Leyen appeared in an election video for Croatia's ruling party ahead of Sunday's parliamentary election.

Von der Leyen, a former German defence minister, appeared in a campaign spot along with other figures from the EU's centre-right European People's Party.

The video also featured Ireland's former prime minister Leo Varadkar, ex-European Council president Donald Tusk and Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz all saying the words "Safe Croatia".