EU Chief Costa Hosts Germany's Merz Ahead Of Key Defence Summit
Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) EU chief Antonio Costa on Thursday hosted Germany's likely next leader Friedrich Merz for talks ahead of a key summit on bolstering Ukraine and ramping up European defence -- for which Berlin's role will be pivotal.
Germany will be represented at Thursday's talks by outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz, but all eyes are already on Merz after he said he was ready for radical reforms to help bolster Europe's security, with US guarantees looking increasingly fragile.
After a handshake before photographers, Costa, who heads the European Council of member states, headed into private talks with Merz.
The likely next chancellor said this week he planned to reform the country's strict constitutional "debt brake" to pump up defence spending and pursue massive infrastructure investments.
Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats are in talks to forge a new governing alliance, but the two sides have agreed to try to push through the changes before a government is formed.
On the summit's eve Merz met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who has put forward a bloc-wide plan to bolster EU defences by hundreds of billions of Euros -- largely by freeing member states to spend much more.
EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held a separate meeting with Merz, posting afterwards that his announcements on German defence were "leading the way."
And Merz also met Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte, who wrote that his leadership will be "crucial" for the coming challenges.
"Germany and Europe must now invest massively in their own defence capabilities. That is the best protection for Europe's security," Merz wrote afterwards.
Recent Stories
DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..
DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..
Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024
Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives
Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..
INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..
TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..
A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025
More Stories From World
-
Passion driving LeBron to new records after scoring milestone6 minutes ago
-
7-Eleven owner seeks to fend off takeover with buyback, US IPO6 minutes ago
-
EU chief Costa hosts Germany's Merz ahead of key defence summit6 minutes ago
-
One dead, two injured in a plant explosion in Japan: firm16 minutes ago
-
New Zealand sacks senior diplomat after Trump jibe36 minutes ago
-
Strikes hit Lufthansa profits, Olympics dent Air France46 minutes ago
-
Rain checks spread of Japan wildfire46 minutes ago
-
France says sharing military intelligence with Ukraine46 minutes ago
-
Cavs hold off Heat to book NBA playoff berth56 minutes ago
-
Trump pauses tariffs for autos as Trudeau call yields no breakthrough1 hour ago
-
Trump assails Democrats who heckled him during speech1 hour ago
-
Rohingya refugee food aid to be halved from next month: UN2 hours ago