Open Menu

EU Chief Costa Hosts Germany's Merz Ahead Of Key Defence Summit

Muhammad Irfan Published March 06, 2025 | 02:50 PM

EU chief Costa hosts Germany's Merz ahead of key defence summit

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) EU chief Antonio Costa on Thursday hosted Germany's likely next leader Friedrich Merz for talks ahead of a key summit on bolstering Ukraine and ramping up European defence -- for which Berlin's role will be pivotal.

Germany will be represented at Thursday's talks by outgoing chancellor Olaf Scholz, but all eyes are already on Merz after he said he was ready for radical reforms to help bolster Europe's security, with US guarantees looking increasingly fragile.

After a handshake before photographers, Costa, who heads the European Council of member states, headed into private talks with Merz.

The likely next chancellor said this week he planned to reform the country's strict constitutional "debt brake" to pump up defence spending and pursue massive infrastructure investments.

Merz's conservative CDU/CSU bloc and the centre-left Social Democrats are in talks to forge a new governing alliance, but the two sides have agreed to try to push through the changes before a government is formed.

On the summit's eve Merz met with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, who has put forward a bloc-wide plan to bolster EU defences by hundreds of billions of Euros -- largely by freeing member states to spend much more.

EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas held a separate meeting with Merz, posting afterwards that his announcements on German defence were "leading the way."

And Merz also met Wednesday with NATO chief Mark Rutte, who wrote that his leadership will be "crucial" for the coming challenges.

"Germany and Europe must now invest massively in their own defence capabilities. That is the best protection for Europe's security," Merz wrote afterwards.

Recent Stories

DEWA invites international developers to submit ex ..

DEWA invites international developers to submit expressions of interest for 7th ..

40 minutes ago
 DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-o ..

DWTC partners with Informa Group to create first-of-its-kind global MICE powerho ..

41 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million co ..

Dubai Customs thwarts smuggling of 10.8 million counterfeit items in 2024

56 minutes ago
 Ministerial Development Council reviews key govern ..

Ministerial Development Council reviews key government policies, initiatives

1 hour ago
 Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign t ..

Tadweer launches ‘Naqa’a’ Ramadan campaign to promote sustainability

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ghana on Independence Day

2 hours ago
Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan borde ..

Four terrorists arrested from near Pak-Afgan border in Balochistan’s Toba Kakr ..

2 hours ago
 INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEED ..

INDEX signs two agreements to expand reach of AEEDC Dubai, Dubai Derma in Centra ..

3 hours ago
 TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gamin ..

TECNO Pocket Go – World's First Windows AR Gaming Set to Be Unveiled at MWC Ba ..

3 hours ago
 A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with ..

A Smarter Way to Capture, Create, and Connect with vivo V50 - Coming Soon

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 March 2025

6 hours ago

More Stories From World