EU Chief 'deeply Shocked' By Germany Shootings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Thu 20th February 2020 | 05:06 PM

EU chief 'deeply shocked' by Germany shootings

EU chiefs on Thursday expressed shock and sadness after shootings at a shisha bar and cafe in Germany that left nine people dead

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :EU chiefs on Thursday expressed shock and sadness after shootings at a shisha bar and cafe in Germany that left nine people dead.

"I am deeply shocked by the tragedy that took place last night in Hanau.

My thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims, to whom I want to extend my sincerest condolences. We mourn with you today," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, a former German government minister, tweeted.

EU Council head Charles Michel and European Parliament speaker David Sassoli echoed the sentiments in their own tweets.

