EU Chief Diplomat Always Opposes Fascism, Supports Democracy - Spokesperson

The life, statements and track record of EU Chief Diplomat Josep Borrell show that he has always been against dictatorship and has actively contributed to Spain's transition to democracy, EU foreign affairs spokesman Peter Stano said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th September, 2022)

Speaking at the European Parliament inter-parliamentary conference in Prague on Monday, Borrell decided to switch to his native Spanish to deliver a clearer response while answering lawmakers' question about the bloc's actions against Russia. An Estonian lawmaker asked a question, using the phrase "fascist Russia." Borrell, in his answer, quoted the question, mentioning the same expression. The interpreter, however, failed to emphasize that it was a quote, and presented it as Borrell's statement.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday that Russia seeks complete clarity on the matter and will draw the appropriate conclusions if it does not receive the original transcript of Borrell's speech.

The EU foreign affairs spokesman noted that in his speech Borrell did not classify Russia and its government as "fascist^," adding that he just cited the statement made by the previous speaker.

Stano also noted that Borrell's life, statements, public service and the entire track record demonstrate which side he is on, as he always opposed the Franco regime and as a member of Spain's Socialist party he actively participated in the country's transition from dictatorship to democracy.

According to the spokesman, everything that says the opposite contradicts the facts.