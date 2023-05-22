UrduPoint.com

EU Chief Diplomat Says Hopes Deliveries Of Fighter Jets To Ukraine Start Soon

Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2023 | 12:40 PM

EU Chief Diplomat Says Hopes Deliveries of Fighter Jets to Ukraine Start Soon

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he hopes that deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine will start soon.

During the G7 summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US, along with its partners, was going to launch a training program for Ukraine's military pilots on the fourth generation fighter aircraft including F-16s.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that the time was yet not right for Kiev to have F-16s, adding that the US and its allies were going to decide which countries would supply these aircraft to Kiev and in what number.

"The training of the pilots has already started that is the first thing, and I hope that soon we could provide Ukraine with this kind of arms (F-16s)," Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.

Related Topics

Ukraine White House Kiev Japan

Recent Stories

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sust ..

DEWA discusses collaboration with World Smart Sustainable Cities Organisation

26 minutes ago
 LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Ma ..

LHC orders police to release PTI leader Shireen Mazari

43 minutes ago
 Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imra ..

Attempts being made to impose ban PTI, claims Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in V ..

Dubai Customs Seizes 330 Tons and 200 Samples in Violation of CITES Convention

1 hour ago
 vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership ..

Vivo V27e and Babar Azam: The Winning Partnership & Combination for a Smarter Ge ..

1 hour ago
 Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Counc ..

Bilawal to address AJK Legislative Assembly, Council today

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.