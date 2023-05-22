EU Chief Diplomat Says Hopes Deliveries of Fighter Jets to Ukraine Start Soon

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd May, 2023) EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said on Monday that he hopes that deliveries of fighter jets to Ukraine will start soon.

During the G7 summit in Japan, US President Joe Biden told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US, along with its partners, was going to launch a training program for Ukraine's military pilots on the fourth generation fighter aircraft including F-16s.

White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Saturday that the time was yet not right for Kiev to have F-16s, adding that the US and its allies were going to decide which countries would supply these aircraft to Kiev and in what number.

"The training of the pilots has already started that is the first thing, and I hope that soon we could provide Ukraine with this kind of arms (F-16s)," Borrell said ahead of the EU Foreign Affairs Council.