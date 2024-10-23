Open Menu

EU Chief Due In Balkans To Discuss Enlargement

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM

EU chief due in Balkans to discuss enlargement

Belgrade, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday starts a tour of six Balkan nations aspiring to join the bloc amid signs that enlargement is back on the Brussels agenda.

Von der Leyen's fourth visit to the region is an "important signal" that European Union enlargement is being discussed again, Heather Grabbe, an expert at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel, told AFP.

"The fact that she is going early in the second term and going frequently is a strong political signal of commitment and interest," Grabbe said.

Her predecessor as European Commission president, Jean-Claude Juncker, said on becoming head of the EU executive that there would be no enlargement during his term, Grabbe underlined.

For Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, North Macedonia, Montenegro and Serbia, von der Leyen's visit is an opportunity to show that they are serious about the reforms needed to hope to join the 27-nation bloc.

- 'Re-energised process' -

EU's enlargement to the region of slightly less than 18 million people is a 20-year-old debate.

In some countries public support for EU membership and the political will to implement reforms fell during that period. But the mood changed with Russia's 2022 invasion of Ukraine, that "re-energised the whole process", Grabbe said.

"The geopolitical urgency around Ukraine and Moldova ... that has helped them along," she said referring to the Balkan EU hopefuls.

Von der Leyen's four-day tour, that starts in Albania, will have a "rather optimistic tone since another mechanism has been launched to move the entire region closer to the EU," said Jelica Minic, vice-president of the European Movement in Serbia, an NGO.

She was referring to the bloc's growth plan for the Western Balkans adopted in November 2023.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia European Union Visit Brussels Albania Bosnia And Herzegovina Serbia Moldova Macedonia Tank November Million

Recent Stories

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

Bushra Bibi granted bail in Toshakhana two case

32 minutes ago
 President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chi ..

President appoints Justice Yahya Afridi as new Chief Justice of Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 23 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 23 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

13 hours ago
 Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues l ..

Pakistan, speaking for 80 countries, says issues like Xinjiang, Hongkong & Xizan ..

13 hours ago
Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment c ..

Kenya court hears deputy president's impeachment challenge

14 hours ago
 Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with cli ..

Aurangzeb for coordinated efforts to deal with climate change, population issues

14 hours ago
 LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

LCWU beat PU to win HEC-PCB intervarsity T20 title

14 hours ago
 US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Ye ..

US plans to contribute $20 bn for Ukraine loan: Yellen

14 hours ago
 PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national pro ..

PTI’s consistent opposition hampers national progress: Aqeel Malik

14 hours ago
 NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to M ..

NIMA-ISSI hold joint seminar on “Challenges to Maritime Trade”

14 hours ago

More Stories From World