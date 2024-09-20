EU Chief In Kyiv To Offer Support Ahead Of Another Winter Of War
Published September 20, 2024 | 02:10 PM
Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen visited Kyiv on Friday to discuss energy security ahead of a third winter of war with Russia, which has kept up a constant bombing campaign on the country's power infrastructure.
Her visit comes after a summer of intense fighting: with Moscow's troops pressing an advance in the east and Kyiv holding on to swathes of Russia's Kursk region.
It also comes ahead of President Volodymyr Zelensky's expected visit to Washington in the coming days to present Kyiv proposals on how to end more than two and a half years of fighting. The Ukrainian leader is due to meet with US President Joe Biden and the two main candidates running to replace him -- Vice President Kamala Harris and ex-president Donald Trump.
The International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned that this winter will be "by far" the toughest for Ukraine, with a large part of the country's energy infrastructure already damaged by Russia's bombing campaigns.
"My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure," Von der Leyen wrote on X, formerly Twitter, after arriving to Ukraine by train from Poland.
"We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts. I come here to discuss Europe's support. From winter preparedness to defence, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."
She is due to meet Zelensky later for talks.
The IEA chief Fatih Birol warned a day earlier that this winter will prove the "sternest test yet" for Ukraine's war-battered energy-grid.
The agency put forward a plan on how to safeguard Kyiv's energy grid, with Birol saying: "We must keep the brave people of Ukraine warm."
The previous two winters in Ukraine saw thousands regularly without power and heating in freezing temperatures as Russia systematically targeted energy infrastructure.
