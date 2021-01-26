UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Invites US To Work On Big Tech Regulation

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 04:40 PM

EU chief invites US to work on big tech regulation

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday urged the United States under President Joe Biden to work with Brussels on regulating the tech giants

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2021 ) :European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Tuesday urged the United States under President Joe Biden to work with Brussels on regulating the tech giants.

"Together, we could create a digital economy rulebook that is valid worldwide: from data protection and privacy to the security of critical infrastructure," she said in a videolink address to the World Economic Forum.

"A body of rules based on our values: Human rights and pluralism, inclusion and the protection of privacy." The EU in December unveiled landmark draft legislation aimed at curbing the power of the internet behemoths that could shake up the way Silicon Valley can operate in the 27-nation bloc.

The move comes as big tech companies are facing increasing scrutiny around the globe, including in the United States, where Google and Facebook are facing antitrust suits.

Regulators worldwide are pushing to rein in the ability of firms to dominate markets and are pushing to make them more accountable for content published online.

"The business model of online platforms has an impact not only on free and fair competition, but also on our democracies, our security and on the quality of our information," von der Leyen said.

"That is why we need to contain this immense power of the big digital companies." She said the storming of the Capitol in the US highlighted "the darker sides of the digital world" in spreading hate speech and misinformation.

But she insisted there should be legislation governing issues of free speech online and that those choices should be not left to the tech firms.

"No matter how tempting it may have been for Twitter to switch off President Trump's account, such serious interference with freedom of expression should not be based on company rules alone," the EU chief said.

"There needs to be a framework of laws for such far-reaching decisions."

Related Topics

Internet World Google Business Facebook Twitter Company Trump Brussels United States May December Market From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Railways’ ticket reservation system cra ..

10 seconds ago

Myanmar army raises prospect of coup after voter-f ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Registers 19 Ceasefire Violations in Syria ..

2 minutes ago

Smart lockdown imposed in 4 schools in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Three burglars held, stolen cash recovered in isla ..

2 minutes ago

Gisin leads Shiffrin after Kronplatz giant slalom ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.