EU chief Juncker criticises 'way of life' title for new commissioner

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019) :EU chief Jean-Claude Juncker Thursday weighed into a growing row over the title given to the bloc's new commissioner in charge of migration, who has been charged with "Protecting our European Way of Life".

"I don't like the idea that the European way of life is opposed to migration. Accepting those that come from far away is part of the European way of life," Juncker told Euronews as the title came under fire for echoing the xenophobic rhetoric used by far-right groups.