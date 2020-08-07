UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Michel Heading To Beirut On Saturday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 minutes ago Fri 07th August 2020 | 04:52 PM

The president of the European Council, which represents EU leaders, Charles Michel, heads to Beirut on Saturday as Brussels readied to support the Lebanese capital after a devastating explosion

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Aug, 2020 ) :The president of the European Council, which represents EU leaders, Charles Michel, heads to Beirut on Saturday as Brussels readied to support the Lebanese capital after a devastating explosion.

"Shocked and saddened, we stand with all those affected and will provide help," Michel tweeted, announcing meetings with President Michel Aoun, parliamentary speaker Nabih Berri and Prime Minister Hassan Diab.

