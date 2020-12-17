UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Michel Self-isolates After Macron Meeting

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 seconds ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 05:31 PM

The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has entered self-isolation, his spokesman said Thursday, after meeting France's President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2020 ) :The president of the European Council, Charles Michel, has entered self-isolation, his spokesman said Thursday, after meeting France's President Emmanuel Macron earlier in the week.

Macron has tested positive for the Covid-19 virus, but his spokesman Barend Leyts said Michel had tested negative on Tuesday after returning from Paris.

"However as a matter of precaution the president will go into self-isolation," he tweeted.

