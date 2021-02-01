UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Michel 'strongly Condemns' Myanmar Coup

Muhammad Irfan 6 seconds ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 01:11 PM

EU chief Michel 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday strongly condemned the coup by Myanmar's military and demanded the release of all those wrongly detained in the crackdown

Brussels (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :EU chief Charles Michel on Monday strongly condemned the coup by Myanmar's military and demanded the release of all those wrongly detained in the crackdown.

"I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar and call on the military to release all who have been unlawfully detained in raids across the country," the president of the European Council tweeted.

"The outcome of the elections has to be respected and democratic process needs to be restored," he said.

Related Topics

Myanmar All

Recent Stories

Amir Khan reacts to boxer’s death in Karachi

5 minutes ago

Nintendo 9-month net profit nearly doubles, foreca ..

1 second ago

COVID-19 claims 2 lives with 14 new cases in last ..

3 seconds ago

Brick kiln sealed in Sargodha

4 seconds ago

Cebu Pacific introduces new Baggage Policy startin ..

22 minutes ago

Ryanair Posts $389Mln Quarterly Loss, Urges EU to ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.