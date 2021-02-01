EU chief Michel 'strongly condemns' Myanmar coup

EU chief Charles Michel on Monday strongly condemned the coup by Myanmar's military and demanded the release of all those wrongly detained in the crackdown

"I strongly condemn the coup in Myanmar and call on the military to release all who have been unlawfully detained in raids across the country," the president of the European Council tweeted.

"The outcome of the elections has to be respected and democratic process needs to be restored," he said.