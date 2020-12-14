UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Calls For Giving Talks With UK 'Every Chance Of Success'

Mon 14th December 2020 | 03:13 PM

EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Calls for Giving Talks With UK 'Every Chance of Success'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th December, 2020) The European Union's chief negotiator for relations with London, Michel Barnier, called on Monday for giving a new trade deal with the United Kingdom "every chance of success," noting that the next few days were crucial for securing a new pact by the end of the year, when the Brexit transition period is set to expire.

"It is our responsibility to give the talks every chance of success. Never before has such a comprehensive agreement (trade, energy, fisheries ,transport, police & judicial cooperation, etc) been negotiated so transparently and in such little time. The next few days are important, if a [EU-UK deal] is to be in place on 1 January 2021. Fair competition, and a sustainable solution for our fishermen and women, are key to reaching a deal," Barnier wrote on Twitter.

More Stories From World

