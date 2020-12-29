UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Negotiator Barnier Says UK Withdrawal From Erasmus Program A Setback For London

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 29th December 2020 | 04:31 PM

EU Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier on Tuesday told the France Info broadcaster that London's refusal to sign an agreement with the European Union on a student exchange program called Erasmus in post-Brexit talks was influenced by its plan to establish a "competing" education scheme in a few years, calling such decision "a failure" for the United Kingdom

London announced its decision to pull out of Erasmus on Thursday and replace it with a new scheme named Turing after UK famous computer science developer.

" It is a failure, but a failure for the British because it is they who have chosen not to participate," Barnier said, adding that the UK will spend about three years setting up the new program.

The politician explained that the UK proposal to participate in the Erasmus scheme "a la carte" for a time-line chosen by London was unacceptable for the 27-nation bloc.

The Erasmus project was introduced in 1987 and to date involves 37 countries and more than 5,000 higher educational institutions. Some 6 million students have participated in the program since its launch.

The EU and the UK struck a post-Brexit trade agreement on Thursday, a week before the transition period expired. However, the deal is still expected to be approved by� the European Council, the European Parliament and UK lawmakers.

