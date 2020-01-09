EU Chief Negotiator Seeks Cooperation on Middle East, Climate Change During Brexit Talks

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The European Union and the United Kingdom must continue to cooperate on key global issues, such as climate change and securing peace in the Middle East, despite the ongoing negotiations to complete Brexit by the end of 2020, the EU's chief negotiator, Michel Barnier, said on Thursday

He made these comments during an appearance at a seminar in Stockholm, one day after holding talks with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in London. The EU official outlined that the short time available in which to conclude over 600 agreements that must be renegotiated following the UK's withdrawal from the EU meant that a number of key issues must be prioritized, echoing comments made by European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Wednesday.

"Only by joining forces can we find solutions to the world's most pressing challenges, from tackling climate change, promoting effective multilateralism, defending our homelands and finding peaceful solutions in the Middle East. Because if the EU and the UK, with our common history, our geographical proximity and our shared values cannot align on these critical issues, there is little hope that others around the world will," Barnier stated.

The EU official, who likened the Brexit process to a divorce, reiterated that Brussels was seeking a positive, amicable relationship with London despite the UK's wishes to leave the European Union.

"We will continue to engage positively with the UK both bilaterally and in global fora. Of course, our cooperation will never match, never, unfortunately, the benefits of EU membership, but as fellow Europeans in an ever more interconnected world, we must continue to come together regularly to discuss joint challenges," Barnier added.

On Wednesday, Johnson and top EU officials, including Barnier and von der Leyen, discussed the next steps in the Brexit withdrawal process. Johnson stated that he was looking forward to concluding a free trade agreement with the EU, while von der Leyen was cautious, and stressed that prioritizing a number of key areas, such as defense, would be necessary given the short timeframe to conclude negotiations and Johnson's unwillingness to extend the transition period, which ends on December 31.

Johnson's Brexit Withdrawal Agreement Bill passed its second reading in the House of Commons on December 20. Barnier added that the European Parliament would vote to ratify the legislation, which covers key issues such as the UK's financial settlement with the EU and the issue of the Irish border, at the end of the month, just days before the withdrawal agreement's deadline on January 31.