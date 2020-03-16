UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Proposes Ban On 'non-essential' Travel Into Bloc

Mon 16th March 2020

EU chief proposes ban on 'non-essential' travel into bloc

EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday proposed that the bloc close its borders to non-essential travel, as Europe scrambles to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen on Monday proposed that the bloc close its borders to non-essential travel, as Europe scrambles to fight the spread of the coronavirus disease.

"The less travel, the more we can contain the virus.

Therefore... I propose to the heads of state and governments to introduce temporary restriction on non-essential travel to the European Union," she said.

