EU chief proposes five billion euro Brexit emergency fund

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :EU Council president Charles Michel on Friday proposed to set up a five billion euro reserve fund for any "unforeseen consequences" of Brexit on bloc member states.

"Brexit is challenging for all of us and that is why we propose a Brexit reserve of five billion Euros ($5.7 billion)," said Michel as he unveiled his latest proposal for a long-term EU budget that will be debated by bloc leaders next week.