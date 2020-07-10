UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Proposes Five Billion Euro Brexit Emergency Fund

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:42 PM

EU chief proposes five billion euro Brexit emergency fund

EU Council president Charles Michel on Friday proposed to set up a five billion euro reserve fund for any "unforeseen consequences" of Brexit on bloc member states

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2020 ) :EU Council president Charles Michel on Friday proposed to set up a five billion euro reserve fund for any "unforeseen consequences" of Brexit on bloc member states.

"Brexit is challenging for all of us and that is why we propose a Brexit reserve of five billion Euros ($5.7 billion)," said Michel as he unveiled his latest proposal for a long-term EU budget that will be debated by bloc leaders next week.

Related Topics

Budget Euro Brexit All Billion

Recent Stories

New media policy attempt to kill journalism,hide g ..

56 seconds ago

Malaysia to hold inquest into Franco-Irish teen's ..

58 seconds ago

Russian, US Experts on Space to Meet at End of Jul ..

59 seconds ago

Ignoring virus spike, Japan baseball fans flood ba ..

1 minute ago

Pakistan's earns US $ 1176 mln from IT services' e ..

6 minutes ago

Parts of UK May Run Out of Water in 20 Years Due t ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.