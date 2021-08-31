EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday 70 percent of adults in the European Union were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, reaching an end-of-summer target the bloc set for itself in January

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday 70 percent of adults in the European Union were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, reaching an end-of-summer target the bloc set for itself in January.

"Today we reached an important milestone in our vaccination campaign. Seventy percent of adults in the EU are now vaccinated," Von der Leyen said in a video posted online.