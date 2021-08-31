UrduPoint.com

EU Chief Says 70% Of Adults In The Bloc Fully Vaccinated

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 03:39 PM

EU chief says 70% of adults in the bloc fully vaccinated

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday 70 percent of adults in the European Union were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, reaching an end-of-summer target the bloc set for itself in January

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Tuesday 70 percent of adults in the European Union were now fully vaccinated against Covid-19, reaching an end-of-summer target the bloc set for itself in January.

"Today we reached an important milestone in our vaccination campaign. Seventy percent of adults in the EU are now vaccinated," Von der Leyen said in a video posted online.

Related Topics

European Union January

Recent Stories

CM pays tributes to martyred cops

CM pays tributes to martyred cops

3 minutes ago
 Two cops martyred in encounter

Two cops martyred in encounter

3 minutes ago
 Deadly Blast Rocks Mexican Sugar Factory

Deadly Blast Rocks Mexican Sugar Factory

11 minutes ago
 Old bike and farm motor bring light to Malawi vill ..

Old bike and farm motor bring light to Malawi village

15 minutes ago
 Opposition rallies will only increase coronavirus ..

Opposition rallies will only increase coronavirus cases; says governor Chaudhry ..

15 minutes ago
 11778 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hydera ..

11778 people vaccinated against COVID-19 in Hyderabad

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.