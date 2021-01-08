EU Chief Says Biden Faces Daunting Task of Strengthening Democracy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Thursday that Joe Biden's confirmation as the next US president, hours after the Capitol was stormed, showed how resilient the American democracy was but added that he faced a tough task of strengthening it.

"Joe Biden now has a daunting task ahead of him. He must bring peace and unity; he must bridge deep divides and he must address the big issues of the future - overcoming the pandemic, how to deal with the global economic crisis as a result of this pandemic, how to protect our planet from climate change, how to advance digitalisation and above all, how to strengthen democracy," she said.

Hundreds of Donald Trump's supporters broke into the Capitol building on Wednesday and reached the Senate chamber while the verification of Biden's electoral college victory was underway, sending lawmakers into hiding. They voted to certify his win after police cleared Congress of protesters.

Von der Leyen said Europe was ready to work closely and was looking forward to dialogue, cooperation and good collaboration with the incoming US administration after four "very arid" years of Trump's leadership.