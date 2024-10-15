EU Chief Says Bloc To Propose New Law For Migrant Returns
Umer Jamshaid Published October 15, 2024 | 09:40 AM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The European Commission will propose new legislation for increasing deportations of irregular migrants, commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday in a letter to the bloc.
"The Commission will present a new proposal for legislation that would define clear obligations of cooperation for the returnee, and effectively streamline the process of returns," she wrote in response to demands from several EU member states.
"But we will need a new legal framework to step up our capacity to act," added von der Leyen in the letter sent to the EU member nations ahead of a European summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, part of which will be dedicated to migration.
She said the bloc needed 'To build a level of harmonisation and trust' to facilitate the deportation of irregular migrants so that each member country recognizes the decisions taken by the others.
