Open Menu

EU Chief Says Bloc To Propose New Law For Migrant Returns

Sumaira FH Published October 15, 2024 | 10:10 AM

EU chief says bloc to propose new law for migrant returns

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2024) The European Commission will propose new legislation for increasing deportations of irregular migrants, commission president Ursula von der Leyen said on Monday in a letter to the bloc.

"The Commission will present a new proposal for legislation that would define clear obligations of cooperation for the returnee, and effectively streamline the process of returns," she wrote in response to demands from several EU member states.

"But we will need a new legal framework to step up our capacity to act," added von der Leyen in the letter sent to the EU member nations ahead of a European summit in Brussels on Thursday and Friday, part of which will be dedicated to migration.

She said the bloc needed 'To build a level of harmonisation and trust' to facilitate the deportation of irregular migrants so that each member country recognizes the decisions taken by the others.

Related Topics

Brussels From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 October 2024

51 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 October 2024

1 hour ago
 Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s dir ..

Amb. Asim underlines need to assess UNESCO’s direction in face of evolving cha ..

10 hours ago
 French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake ..

French far-right's Le Pen claims innocence in fake EU jobs trial

10 hours ago
 Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of pro ..

Gwadar airport, CPEC-II to open new avenues of prosperity in Pakistan: Ahsan

10 hours ago
 Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

Italy begins landmark migrant transfers to Albania

10 hours ago
Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: P ..

Dry weather to prevail in most parts of country: PMD

10 hours ago
 Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, ..

Police arrest 2 drug peddlers, recover marijuana, vehicles

11 hours ago
 Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural ..

Hari Welfare Association highlights role of rural women

11 hours ago
 Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: ..

Dialogue best option for resolution of all issues: CM

11 hours ago
 Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

Italian Navy Carrier Strike Group visits Karachi

11 hours ago
 Solar System Training Program started in AJK

Solar System Training Program started in AJK

11 hours ago

More Stories From World