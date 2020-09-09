EU chief says British Brexit bill would break international law

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned Britain on Wednesday that proposed legislation rolling back terms of the Brexit deal would break international law if passed

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2020 ) :European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen warned Britain on Wednesday that proposed legislation rolling back terms of the Brexit deal would break international law if passed.

"Very concerned about announcements from the British government on its intentions to breach the withdrawal agreement. This would break international law and undermines trust," von der Leyen tweeted.