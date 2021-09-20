EU Chief Says France's Treatment In Australia Sub Deal 'unacceptable'
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:35 PM
France was treated in an "unacceptable" way when Australia, Britain and the United States secretly negotiated a defence pact ditching its contract to supply submarines to Canberra, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday
"There are a lot of open questions that have to be answered," von der Leyen told CNN, according to a tweeted video extract of her interview.
"One of our member states has been treated in a way that is not acceptable."