Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :France was treated in an "unacceptable" way when Australia, Britain and the United States secretly negotiated a defence pact ditching its contract to supply submarines to Canberra, EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Monday.

"There are a lot of open questions that have to be answered," von der Leyen told CNN, according to a tweeted video extract of her interview.

"One of our member states has been treated in a way that is not acceptable."