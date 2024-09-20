Open Menu

EU Chief Says In Kyiv To Offer Support Ahead Of Winter

Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 11:20 AM

EU chief says in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter

Kyiv, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) EU chief Ursula von der Leyen said Friday that she had arrived in Kyiv to offer support ahead of winter, as Russia keeps up its bombing campaign of Ukraine's energy infrastructure.

"My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure," she wrote on X, formerly Twitter, along with a picture of her at a rail station.

"We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts. I come here to discuss Europe's support. From winter preparedness to defence, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has dragged on for more than 30 months, with Ukraine now controlling parts of Russia's Kursk region while Moscow presses an advance into eastern Ukraine.

Ukraine has lobbied its allies to allow it to use donated weapons to strike "legitimate" military targets deep in Russian territory.

The United States and Britain have been discussing allowing it to do just that -- but EU states remain divided over the issue.

On Thursday, the European Parliament adopted a resolution calling on EU countries to allow Kyiv to use Western weapons to strike military targets inside Russia.

Washington currently authorises Ukraine to only hit Russian targets in occupied parts of Ukraine and some in Russian border regions directly related to Moscow's combat operations.

Related Topics

Resolution Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Parliament Twitter Visit Progress Kursk United States Border From

Recent Stories

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

Pakistan elected as member of IAEA BoG for 2024-26

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Ge ..

Pakistan two female peacekeepers receive UN’s Gender Advocacy Award

26 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 September 202 ..

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 September 2024

3 hours ago
 P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

P@SHA announces results of its annual elections

15 hours ago
 IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground- ..

IWMI tackles water scarcity in Punjab with ground-breaking GMIS

17 hours ago
SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemente ..

SC decision on reserved seats cannot be implemented after amended Election Act: ..

18 hours ago
 Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” ..

Pakistan’s film “The Legends of Maula Jatt” to be premiered now in India

20 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New Yo ..

PM Shehbaz all set for UNGA 79th session in New York

21 hours ago
 Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

Gold prices go up by Rs800 per tola in Pakistan

21 hours ago
 Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s cl ..

Pakistan rejects Afghanistan Consul General’s clarification for not standing u ..

21 hours ago
 PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

PSX 100 Index reaches 81,972 points

22 hours ago

More Stories From World