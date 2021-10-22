UrduPoint.com

EU Chief Says No Funds For 'barbed Wire And Walls' On Borders

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 08:40 PM

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said Brussels would not pay to build barriers on the bloc's borders to keep out migrants, despite demands from a string of countries.

Von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive, said she told leaders at a summit in Brussels there was a long-standing position "that there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls".

