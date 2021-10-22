EU chief says no funds for 'barbed wire and walls' on borders

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said Brussels would not pay to build barriers on the bloc's borders to keep out migrants, despite demands from a string of countries

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said Brussels would not pay to build barriers on the bloc's borders to keep out migrants, despite demands from a string of countries.

Von der Leyen, the head of the EU's executive, said she told leaders at a summit in Brussels there was a long-standing position "that there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls".