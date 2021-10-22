UrduPoint.com

EU Chief Says No Funds For Border 'barbed Wire And Walls'

Umer Jamshaid 9 minutes ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 10:37 PM

EU chief says no funds for border 'barbed wire and walls'

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said Brussels would not pay to build barriers on the bloc's borders to keep out migrants, despite demands from a string of countries

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2021 ) :EU chief Ursula von der Leyen on Friday said Brussels would not pay to build barriers on the bloc's borders to keep out migrants, despite demands from a string of countries.

Von der Leyen, head of the EU's executive, said she told leaders at a summit in Brussels there was a long-standing position "that there will be no funding of barbed wire and walls".

A number of EU member states facing influxes on their borders have ramped up pressure for the bloc to use its budget to finance barriers.

Leading the way have been Poland and Lithuania as they scrambled to deal with a surge of illegal crossings from neighbouring Belarus.

The EU accuses Minsk of sending across thousands of migrants from the middle East and Africa in retaliation for sanctions on the regime of President Alexander Lukashenko over his crackdown on opponents.

"We consider the behaviour of the Belarus government as a hybrid attack," von der Leyen told journalists.

The leaders agreed to hit back at Minsk with more sanctions "as a matter of urgency", the official conclusions from the summit said.

"Lukashenko's regime, now they'll see that the European Union is able to react, is able to take the decisions, and is ready to defend itself," Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said.

Poland has drawn criticism for its hardline approach to the crisis that has seen guards push back migrants on the border.

The United Nations on Friday demanded urgent action to save lives and avoid suffering on the EU-Belarus border, following the deaths of several asylum seekers.

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, said another fatality this week meant there had now been eight deaths along the border between Belarus and its European Union neighbours Latvia, Lithuania and Poland.

Warsaw has proposed building a 350 million euro ($410 million) wall on its border with Belarus.

Related Topics

Africa Attack United Nations Budget European Union Minsk Brussels Belarus Poland Lithuania Latvia Middle East Euro Border From Government Refugee Million

Recent Stories

PFA unearths factory producing hazardous ketchup, ..

PFA unearths factory producing hazardous ketchup, sauces

2 minutes ago
 Quetta Development Package to benefit people: CM B ..

Quetta Development Package to benefit people: CM Balochistan

2 minutes ago
 Businessman Telman Ismailov Receives Asylum in Mon ..

Businessman Telman Ismailov Receives Asylum in Montenegro - Reports

2 minutes ago
 US Judge Sets Hearing for Trump Lawsuit Against Ho ..

US Judge Sets Hearing for Trump Lawsuit Against House Panel on November 4- Court ..

6 minutes ago
 2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

2.4 tremor felt in Sharjah

46 minutes ago
 Health minister inaugurates Neonatalogy Unit at Ma ..

Health minister inaugurates Neonatalogy Unit at Mayo Hospital

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.