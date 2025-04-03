Open Menu

EU Chief Says Ready To Respond To New US Tariffs But Open To Talks

Umer Jamshaid Published April 03, 2025 | 09:40 AM

EU chief says ready to respond to new US tariffs but open to talks

Samarkand, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2025) The EU is ready to respond to sweeping new US tariffs, the bloc's chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Thursday but urged US President Donald Trump to address his concerns through dialogue.

"I deeply regret this choice," von der Leyen said. "There seems to be no order in the disorder. No clear path through the complexity and chaos that is being created as all US trading partners are hit."

She added that the EU was "prepared to respond".

"We are now preparing for further countermeasures to protect our interests and our businesses if negotiations fail," von der Leyen said.

Trump unveiled particularly stinging tariffs Wednesday on major trade partners China and the European Union on what he called "Liberation Day".

The figure for the EU was 20 percent, and comes after Trump had previously slapped tariffs on steel and aluminium imports as well as cars and auto parts.

The bloc has, however, pushed strongly to resolve Trump's trade concerns through dialogue, and von der Leyen left the door open again Thursday.

"There is an alternative path. It is not too late to address concerns through negotiations," she said.

Von der Leyen made her comments in English, French and German in a video address from Uzbekistan where she will attend the EU-Central Asia summit this week.

Von der Leyen said the new tariffs would hurt consumers around the world.

"It will be felt immediately. Millions of citizens will face higher grocery bills. Medication will cost more as well as transportation. Inflation will go up," she warned.

There are also concerns in Europe that Trump's higher customs duties will lead to a flood of cheap goods from other countries, especially China.

Von der Leyen said the EU would be "watching closely what indirect effects these tariffs could have" and vowed to protect the continent's industries.

"Europe will stand at the side of those directly impacted," she promised.

Bernd Lange, who leads the EU parliament's trade committee, slammed Trump's "unjustified, illegal and disproportionate measures".

"I do hope this administration is genuinely interested in engaging with the EU, but I am not confident," Lange added in a statement.

Recent Stories

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in ..

Korea's foreign reserves rebound from 5-yr low in March

25 seconds ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 April 2025

21 minutes ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 April 2025

1 hour ago
 'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-Ge ..

'All lines crossed in Gaza': UNRWA Commissioner-General

8 hours ago
 Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli ..

Dozens of Palestinian martyred, wounded in Israeli bombing of Gaza Strip

9 hours ago
 Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk ..

Austria taking preventive measures to counter risk of foot-and-mouth disease

9 hours ago
India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world ma ..

India brands Kasturi Cotton to compete in world markets

12 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Reserve Forces Command in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half bil ..

Sharjah Ramadan Festival 2025 records AED half billion in sales

14 hours ago
 UAE President receives phone call from Iranian Pre ..

UAE President receives phone call from Iranian President to exchange Eid Al-Fitr ..

15 hours ago
 Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

Myanmar earthquake death toll rises to 2,886

16 hours ago
 EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation c ..

EDGE unveils ‘DISCOVERY-CIM’ next-generation critical infrastructure monitor ..

16 hours ago

More Stories From World