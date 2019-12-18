UrduPoint.com
EU Chief Says UK Risks More In Post-Brexit Trade Talks

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 05:03 PM

EU chief says UK risks more in post-Brexit trade talks

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that failing to rapidly negotiate a new trade deal after Brexit would hurt Britain more than it would the EU

Strasbourg, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2019 ) :European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen warned Wednesday that failing to rapidly negotiate a new trade deal after Brexit would hurt Britain more than it would the EU.

"The timetable ahead of us is extremely challenging," she told the European Parliament in Strasbourg.

"In case we cannot conclude an agreement by the end of 2020, we will face again a cliff edge. This would clearly harm our interests but it will impact more the UK than us." Eurosceptic British MEPs laughed at the warning, but it reflects a pessimistic mood among Brussels officials.

Britain is due to leave the European Union on January 31, but will remain in a transitional arrangement until the end of the year while negotiators debate future trade ties.

Under the withdrawal agreement which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has agreed with Europe but not yet pushed through parliament, the UK could ask for a one or two year extension.

But Johnson, who last week won a comfortable majority in the UK general election, insists he will not ask for more time and is preparing legislation to forbid such a move.

