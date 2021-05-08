UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

EU Chief Suggests Discussing Price Of Vaccine Licensing With Leaders

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 13 hours ago Sat 08th May 2021 | 10:41 PM

EU Chief Suggests Discussing Price of Vaccine Licensing With Leaders

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday suggested that EU nations discuss the pricing of coronavirus vaccine licensing, in addition to patenting

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2021) European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Saturday suggested that EU nations discuss the pricing of coronavirus vaccine licensing, in addition to patenting.

"We should ... discuss widely the question of licensing and the price of licensing.

But again this is something which will not bring within the next months or the next year more vaccines and we need vaccines now," she told a news conference after an informal EU summit in Portugal.

EU leaders debated the US proposal to suspend vaccine patents as a way to increase global supply. Von der Leyen said the bloc was ready to go into that discussion but warned that the EU would look at it from a long-term perspective.

The commission chief also suggested that countries who already produce COVID-19 vaccines on a large scale should share their stock. The US has effectively blocked vaccine exports in a bid to meet the domestic demand.

Related Topics

Exports Price Portugal From Share Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns terror attack on Kabul schoo ..

53 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Arabian Gulf League&#039;s all matchweek 26 games ..

9 hours ago

Prime Minister, Saudi Crown Prince reaffirm review ..

10 hours ago

Iran's Zarif Says Onus on US to Return to Complian ..

10 hours ago

Russia Hopes Nord Stream 2 Project Ready Before Ge ..

10 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.